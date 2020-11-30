CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:California covid-19 vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, KCAL 9, Pfizer, Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California will receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Newsom tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

“VACCINE UPDATE: CA will be receiving 327,000 doses of the new Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine in mid December,” he wrote. “Transparency, equity, and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1.”

No information was immediately available on the deployment of the vaccine.

Earlier on Monday, Newsom addressed the surging COVID-19 cases across the state.

Some regions in California hardest-hit by COVID-19 hospitalizations could be under a mandatory stay-at-home order if hospitalizations increase, he said.

Governor Newsom pointed to a recent surge of COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased by 89 percent. The 7-day average is 14,657 new cases. In July, the peak average was 9,881.

“If these trends continue, California will need to take drastic action, including a potential stay-at-home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity,” the Governor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply