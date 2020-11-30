LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California will receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
Newsom tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
“VACCINE UPDATE: CA will be receiving 327,000 doses of the new Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine in mid December,” he wrote. “Transparency, equity, and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1.”
VACCINE UPDATE: CA will be receiving 327,000 doses of the new Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine in mid December.
Transparency, equity, and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 30, 2020
No information was immediately available on the deployment of the vaccine.
Earlier on Monday, Newsom addressed the surging COVID-19 cases across the state.
Some regions in California hardest-hit by COVID-19 hospitalizations could be under a mandatory stay-at-home order if hospitalizations increase, he said.
Governor Newsom pointed to a recent surge of COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased by 89 percent. The 7-day average is 14,657 new cases. In July, the peak average was 9,881.
“If these trends continue, California will need to take drastic action, including a potential stay-at-home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity,” the Governor said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.