LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s United Against Hate Week began on Monday in the Los Angeles area as part of the L.A. vs. Hate coalition.

The initiative was led in part by the county’s Commission of Human Relations, at the request of L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, to address the “troubling trend of increases in hate crimes and acts in the county.”

Several other Los Angeles officials are also taking part in the week-long effort.

Information about the events planned throughout the week can be viewed at www.lavshate.org/united-against-hate-week.

“I think it’s really important to know that we’ve learned that love is love, but hate is hate, and so regardless of which group they’re coming against … we all need to stand up against hate because hate anywhere is hate everywhere,” said Capri Maddox, executive director of the City of Los Angeles Department of Civil and Human Rights. “And we are not going to tolerate hate in Los Angeles, and therefore I’m pleased to stand against hate. With this united partnership, and I really look forward to the work that we’re going to do this week.”

Residents of L.A. County are encouraged to call the 24-hour hotline at 211 to report hate acts.

The number can also be called to get access to information about community services.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)