LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday night’s game between California State University, Long Beach and the University of California, Los Angeles was postponed due to a positive coronavirus case.
It was not immediately disclosed who tested positive, but officials said it was someone within the CSULB basketball program. Still, the program has been cleared to continue its basketball activities without a pause, according to Roger Kirk, Long Beach State’s assistant athletic director, athletic communications.
The game was set to be the season opener for CSULB, which is also scheduled to play next on Friday at Loyola Marymount.
The game would have also been the home opener at Pauley Pavilion for the UCLA Bruins who are currently off to a 1-1 start.
It’s unclear when the game will be rescheduled.
