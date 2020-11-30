LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct its first inquest in 30 years into the June 18 death of Andres Guardado, who died after being shot in the back by a sheriff’s deputy as he ran away.

The inquest, the first in Los Angeles County in more than 30 years, will be conducted by retired Court of Appeals Justice Candace D. Cooper, who has also served as Superior and Municipal Court judge and on the California Court of Appeals. The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. and are public.

“The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner is committed to transparency and providing the residents of Los Angeles County an independent assessment of its findings in this case,” Dr. Jonathan Lucas, the county’s chief medical examiner-coroner, said in a statement on Nov. 10 that announced the inquest. “An inquest ensures that our residents will have an independent review of all the evidence and findings of our office and of the cause and manner of death of Mr. Guardado.”

Guardado was fatally shot near the Gardena auto body shop where had been working as an informal security guard while running away from two deputies who alleged the teen was reaching for a gun. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the two deputies involved in Guardado’s death.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to request the inquest after allegations that the sheriff’s department was refusing to cooperate with monitoring of their investigations. Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Board of Supervisors says his staff had been locked out of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department computers, and that the deputy who shot Guardado didn’t give a statement for weeks.

The demands for transparency are another broadside in Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s war of words with the Board of Supervisors and other county officials, and his department has sued Huntsman, accusing him of conspiracy, unauthorized computer access and theft of confidential files.

