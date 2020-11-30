LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hair salons and barbershops being closed has not hindered George Clooney’s grooming regimen.

In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” the actor and filmmaker revealed he’s been cutting his own hair for 25 years using the Flowbee haircutting machine.

When correspondent Tracy Smith asked Clooney if he’s been cutting his hair at home due to the pandemic, the actor said, “I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years. Look, my hair is really like straw, and so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes.”

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years – by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

He continued, “Years ago, I bought a thing called a ‘Flowbee. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes.

“Listen, man, it works,” Clooney said.

According to Mental Floss, the Flowbee, created by a carpenter Rick Hunts, became popular in the 1980s after being sold on infomercials.

As Clooney described, the Flowbee uses a vacuum-like suction attachment that clips hair while collecting the trimmings.