LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New health orders that took effect Monday in Los Angeles County were being met with resistance from several cities facing more economic damage even as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise.

In a news conference Monday, the mayors of the cities of Commerce, Bell Gardens and Hawaiian Gardens called on the county to allow continued outdoor operations at card rooms, which were closed under the newly enacted orders.

Many of those cities only recently were able to persuade the county to allow the card rooms to open, noting that the operations account for up to 75% of the tax revenue generated in the small municipalities.

Meanwhile, the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department, continues allowing in-person dining to continue for now, insisting it is better equipped than the county to enforce health restrictions at eateries.

In a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, Lancaster city officials will also consider asking staff to begin outlining the

process for creating a municipal health department similar to the one in Pasadena, along with a no-confidence vote in county health official Barbara Ferrer.

The county’s restrictions are technically issued by the county’s Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis.

County estimates released last week suggest every COVID-19 patient in the county is passing the virus to an average of 1.27 people — the

highest transmission rate the county has seen since March, before face coverings and social distancing were in place.

Based on those numbers, health officials estimate one of every 145 people in the county are now infected with the virus and transmitting it to others.