LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday extended a Cold Weather Alert for the Antelope Valley through Saturday following a forecast of sub-freezing temperatures and wind-chill.
The department also issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley for Friday and Saturday when its temperatures are forecasted to drop below 32 degrees with the wind-chill factored in.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys to wear layers of warm clothing if they plan to be outdoors; wear a hat, scarf, gloves and socks to protect their head, hands and feet; check-in frequently with family, friends and neighbors who have limited mobility or access to heat; bring pets inside and do not let them stay outside overnight.
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.
“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Those needing shelter can call the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which has a winter shelter program, at 2-1-1 or visit lahsa.org.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)