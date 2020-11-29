Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — A water main break on Pacific Coast Highway caused traffic to temporarily stall on Sunday morning in Malibu.
The No. 2 southbound lane of PCH near Corral Canyon was closed to make way for repairs, officials said.
As of around 9 a.m., PCH at Puerco Canyon was open and PCH at Corral Canyon was diverting eastbound traffic using the left turn lane. Malibu Road remained closed in the 25400 block, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station said.
It’s unclear exactly what caused the water main break and how long traffic is expected to be impacted.
