LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Southland family is dealing with heartbreaking loss after the death of two young children and their father in a fiery car crash.

“I’m feeling angry. I’m feeling hurt. I’m feeling despair,” said Porsha Bell, Tarlton’s mother, and the children’s grandmother.

Tavea Tarlton and two of his children were killed in a car accident on November 27 in San Bernardino.

Police said the driver appears to have been under the influence and speeding.

23-year-old Brandon Jaquez-Perez of Bloomington was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

“Drunk drivers and speed racers need to stay home,” Bell said.

According to police, the 31-year-old father and his four young children were in a Toyota Camry driving through the intersection at Kendall and University Parkway when Perez allegedly ran a red light and hit the Camry, causing it to ignite.

Tarlton died at the scene, and his two youngest children, 4-year-old Elizah and 2-year-old Farrow died at the hospital.

8-year-old Dallas and 5-year-old Khamyil survived the crash with moderate to severe injuries.

His wife, their mother, was not in the car at the time.

The family says the couple was dedicated to their family.

“Just an awesome father all the way around,” Bell said. “He knew exactly what they wanted, what they liked, who didn’t want milk, who needed a little extra cheese — that type of father. Very hands-on. That’s why they were all with him then. By choice.”

Porsha bell says as she mourns, she is also considering joining Mothers Against Drunk Driving to help speak out against drunk driving and prevent similar tragedies.