SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in San Bernardino.
The incident unfolded before 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of W. 11th Street.
It was there officers responded to reports of a victim down. When they arrived, they located John Daniel Resendez, 24, of San Bernardino.
Resendez had been shot, and was transported to a hospital where he died.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with more information about the shooting was urged to call Det. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or Sgt. King at (909) 384-5659.