CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Production on “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to resume on Monday following the death of Alex Trebek, the game show’s longtime host.
The show, which is filmed at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, said it will bring on “a series of interim guest hosts from within the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”
“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” executive producer Mike Richards said.
The first guest host within that group will be former contestant Ken Jennings, who after his earnings from a record-breaking streak on the show, surpassed $1 million in July 2004.
Trebek died on November 8 from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.
His last week of episodes will air the week of January 4, and the first week of guest-hosted shows will air in the week of January 11.
Additional guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.
