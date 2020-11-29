LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday continued to see a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases, according to public health officials.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said there were 5,014 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, bringing the county’s total to date of confirmed cases to 395,843.
In addition, public health officials said 2,049 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 24 percent were in intensive-care units.
To date, more than 3,712,000 individuals tested; 10% of all people have tested positive, officials said.
The surge in cases has resulted in the county enacting a stricter stay-at-home order, which was scheduled to take effect Monday.
Per the new guidelines, public and private gatherings with individuals not in one’s household will be banned. The only exceptions include outdoor worship services and protests. Essential retail will be limited to 35% occupancy; non-essential retail and indoor malls at 20% occupancy; personal care services at 20% occupancy; and residents were being urged to stay at home as much as possible. Masks are required when traveling outside.