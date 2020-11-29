Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died.
Prowse’s agent confirmed that David passed away after a short illness.
Prowse was best known for his role as Darth Vader with his 6-foot-7 frame filling out the iconic black suit in the original trilogy from 1977-1983. His British accent was not considered suitable for the role of Luke Skywalker’s father, so his lines were voiced by James Earl Jones.
Prowse had a passion for bodybuilding and was a three-time British weightlifting champion.
He was 85 years old.