LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating at a dangerous rate with one California doctor likening it to “high-speed train that will derail by late December unless we hit the brakes.”
Raynald Samoa, M.D. said the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases is “very concerning.”
“You cannot stock-pile these personnel. There is no way that we have the health care employment force to deal with them for a long time,” said Samoa.
The need to protect the hospital force has forced the county to impose the strictest stay-at-home order in the state.
Starting Monday, public and private gatherings with individuals not in one’s household are banned. The only exceptions include outdoor worship services and protests. Essential retail will be limited to 35% occupancy; non-essential retail and indoor malls at 20% occupancy; personal care services at 20% occupancy; and residents were being urged to stay at home as much as possible. Masks are required when traveling outside.