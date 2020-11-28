Comments
ENCINO (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after several businesses from Tarzana to Studio City appeared to have been vandalized on Friday night or early Saturday morning.
The businesses along Ventura Blvd all had their windows shattered by an unknown suspect. It is not clear how the windows were shattered.
Investigators said they believe the suspect may have opened fire with a BB gun from their car as they drove past.
At least seven businesses were affected, including some restaurants. There did not appear to be a pattern to the vandalism.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.