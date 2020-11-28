GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police were investigating a reported shooting and attempted carjacking in Granada Hills on Saturday night, officials said.
The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street, which is the same block where recently defeated L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband live.
Two D.A. investigators were doing security for Lacey when two suspects attempted to carjack the investigators, which led to an officer-involved shooting, according to the LAPD.
The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction, and there were no reports of anyone being struck and no suspect descriptions.
