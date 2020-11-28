PASADENA (CBSLA) — The city of Pasadena says five restaurants, which have not been named, had their health permit suspended on Friday night after allegedly ignoring coronavirus safety protocols like wearing shields over masks and only dining outdoors.

According to city leaders, inspectors visited about 60 restaurants and noted more than 40 violations.

Two out of five of those in violation were back open on Saturday night after having a hearing earlier in the day.

“In visiting the restaurants in the last several days, including Thanksgiving, we noted several violations,” said Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the City of Pasadena. “We are really doing what we can as a city, as a health department to allow for these hearings and then reinspection.”

Some restaurant owners who’ve prided themselves on following coronavirus protocols said it’s in their facility’s interest to obey all guidelines.

Gale’s Restaurant is not one of the five cited for violations. Owner gayle cole says.. They take every precaution to keep their customers and employees safe.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done anything as hard as this trying to stay safe, trying to keep my crew safe,” said Gale Cole, the owner of Gale’s Restaurant.

RELATED: Pasadena To Allow In-Person Dining Despite County Health Orders

Cole says now that in-person dining is still allowed in Pasadena, despite the L.A. County health order banning such activities, it appears her restaurant is getting customers from neighboring cities.

“We’re very busy… because it’s the holiday and that people are coming to Pasadena,” Cole said. “This is not what I like. I’d rather have more steady, not so busy.”

The precautions that are already in place are comforting enough to some customers and having the option of in-person dining has served as a much-needed break, especially during the holidays.

“Honestly I feel so safe here its never even crossed my mind,” said customer Janet Moore.

City of Pasadena officials say they will continually reassess their practices based on the number of coronavirus pages and work with health experts to determine the next steps.