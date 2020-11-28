Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported 1,666 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the cumulative case count to 76,761.
No virus-related fatalities were reported, so the death toll remains at 1,577.
The number of hospitalizations increased from 506 on Friday to 534 on Saturday. ICU patients dropped from 139 to 138.
Officials are still recommending that anyone who gathered over the Thanksgiving holiday get tested for COVID-19, after waiting at least two days.
