LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in South Pasadena.
The assault happened in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
The victim died at the scene, and no suspect information was immediately available.
The LASD was urging anyone with information about the attack to call them at 323-890-5500 or LA Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 800-222-8477.
