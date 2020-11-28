HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — An apparent road rage crash in Hermosa Beach on Saturday evening, involving three vehicles, led to a temporary road closure.
The incident happened at Seventh Street and Hermosa Avenue around 5 p.m., stopping all southbound traffic through that intersection for some time.
Video from TMZ showed several vehicles driving with waving American flags, and at least one had pro-President Donald Trump decorations on it.
Witnesses told CBS2/KCAL9 that some people in one of the vehicles had a confrontation with people riding in a vehicle that displayed a Make America Great Again flag.
Moments later, a Mustang was seen losing control, clipping a row of parked vehicles before rolling over.
“There are not many street lights, so a lot of people speed,” one witness said about Hermosa Avenue.
CBS2/KCAL9 was told that a young child was in one of the vehicles involved in the incident, but no one was seriously hurt.
Traffic was moving again around 6:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach police said.
At last check, police had not made any arrests.
