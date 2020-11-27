LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman was killed while walking Thanksgiving night in Long Beach.
Police say officers were flagged down Thursday at about 9:30 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, north of Pacific Coast Highway, about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers found the woman, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 30-year-old Erica Cardenas of Long Beach. Police believe she had been walking in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by a sedan driving at a high rate of speed south on Pacific Avenue.
The driver did not stop after the crash and drove away from the area. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan with major front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact detectives Kelsey Myers or Kevin Matter at (562) 570-7355.