LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and four others were critically injured in a double hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night.
The first hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. at Avenue J and Sierra Highway. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the victim of the crash followed the hit-and-run driver and witnessed the vehicle run a red light and crash into a second vehicle on 20th Street E and Avenue J-18 just six minutes later.
The driver of the second vehicle, who was alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as 64-year-old Debra Barber.
The hit-and-run driver suffered minor injuries and will arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said. There were three people in the suspect vehicle, and the front-seat passenger suffered major trauma and was airlifted to Henry Mayo Hospital. The vehicle’s two backseat passengers were taken to a hospital with minor head trauma.
The driver in the first crash was not injured.