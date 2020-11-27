SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 1,199 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Friday.

Hospitalizations increased from 463 on Tuesday to 479 on Wednesday, and patients in the intensive care unit dropped from 116 to 115.

Orange County currently has 30% of its intensive care unit beds and 64% of its ventilators available.

The worst day for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County was July 14, when there were 722 patients.

There was no daily update Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

County CEO Frank Kim, who is recovering from COVID-19, said he is “very concerned” about the rise in cases and hospitalizations and that “even though the various hospital (executives) I have conversations with seem more confident today than they were early on in the disease in how to treat it, I’m not taking any of it lightly.”

For people who gathered on Thanksgiving despite county guidelines, officials are asking them to wait at least two days after an event to get tested because the infection might not be detected right away.

The county’s totals now stand at 73,152 cases and 1,559 fatalities during the pandemic.

