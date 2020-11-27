SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying a man who pointed a gun at a 10-year-old boy walking his dog in San Clemente.
A composite sketch was released Friday of a man who police say pointed a handgun at a boy at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Camino Celosia and Camino Silla.
The boy had been walking his dog in an isolated greenbelt area when the man passed him. When the boy turned around, the man pointed the gun at him and chased him for a short distance.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-9 with a stocky build, a mustache and spiky hair. He wore dark baggy shorts and a washed-out, dark-colored shirt.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident can contact Investigator Sanders at (949) 425-1844 or via email at cysanders@ocsd.org.