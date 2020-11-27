ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Powerful winds blew over a large tent set up by an Anaheim church for outdoor church services.
The parishioners of Knott Avenue Christian Church are thankful that no one was hurt after the gusty winds picked up their outdoor service tent on Thanksgiving night and blew it over into the parking lot.
The church reportedly spent more than $10,000 to set up the outdoor tent so they could hold in-person services during the pandemic.
Security video shows the tent being taken apart from inside, with the sides peeling off before being blown down. The top of the tent was blown up, over, then down. The tent’s cover and frame were left in shambles.
A parishioners said they had just finished decorating the area for the holidays last Sunday.