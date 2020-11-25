LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Roughly 76,000 homes and businesses in Southern California could have their power shut off on Thanksgiving Day to try to prevent wildfires during a Red Flag Warning when the risk for wildfires sparking is high.
Southern California Edison announced the move to try to prevent brush fires from sparking from downed power lines.
The Fire Weather Watch said the Red Flag Warning will start 2 p.m. Thursday and end at 6 p.m. Friday.
Moderate to locally gusty Santa Ana winds are expected Thanksgiving Day, peaking Thursday night into Friday morning, then gradually weakening into Saturday.
During this time, the dry and windy weather means high fire danger and risk of rapid wildfire spread if a fire were to start.
The majority of impacted power customers, about 42,000, are in San Bernardino County. Nearly 16,000 customers are in L.A. County. About 12,000 customers that might be affected reside in Ventura County.