LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second USC football player has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Wednesday.
Five others are quarantining after being identified through contact tracing.
However, USC was still cleared to resume practice on Wednesday — a decision that was made in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health,
according to a statement from the university
The second player who tested positive is in isolation and is not experiencing symptoms, the university said.
On Tuesday, the university announced that the first player had tested positive since traveling to the Utah game over the weekend.
USC conducted contact tracing and a performed a full round of PCR testing on all football players, coaches and staff in response to Tuesday’s announcement of the first positive test.
The status of Saturday’s game against Colorado is unchanged pending further testing.
Neither player who tested positive was publicly identified.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)