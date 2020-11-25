LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The traditional start to the holiday shopping season will look very different this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Camping out in front of stores on Thanksgiving night is out this year with several major big box stores opting to remain closed, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s. Many retailers made the decision this summer because of the pandemic, after years of criticism that they should give their workers the day off to spend the holiday with their families.
Instead, most retailers and shopping malls will open on Black Friday at 6 a.m., with a variety of new safety-inspired procedures.
The Glendale Galleria, one of the region’s largest indoor malls, says they have installed CDC-recommended, hospital-quality MERV 13 air filters to provide hospital quality air, have implemented CDC-level cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and will monitor the number of people inside the mall in real time.
Outlet malls like the Citadel Outlets along the 5 Freeway in Commerce says all their stores will offer virtual waitlists and expedited shopping outside of stores.
Masks are required to shop inside most retail stores.
