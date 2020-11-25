Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Stanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a deadly DUI crash in 2017, involving marijuana.
26-year-old Aliza Keiley Giglio was under the influence of marijuana during the crash that killed 81-year-old Clark Adams, prosecutors said.
She pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Now, Giglio must give up her driver’s license and continue seeking mental health care.
Giglio, who rear-ended the elderly man at a red light on Santiago Canyon Road in Orange, received a two-year suspended prison sentence.
If she violates the probation terms, she could face two years in prison.
