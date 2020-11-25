LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 1.5 million Thanksgiving meals were being distributed to families of Los Angeles Unified School District students Wednesday.

The meals will be handed out through the district’s Grab & Go Food Centers. They will include sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans. Meatless meals are available for students and families who request them in advance.

“This effort sounds like something out of the ‘Guinness Book of World Records,’ as I don’t think any relief program has ever provided 1.5 million meals in just one day,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a video briefing Monday.

Manish Singh, director of LAUSD Food Services, said the district has already delivered 80 million meals to families in need since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The meals were being handed out between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. To find the nearest Grab & Go Center near you, click here.

The district has close to 700,000 students and nearly 75,000 teachers and employees working across 1,386 schools.

Although LAUSD has begun ramping up preparations for in-person learning, Beutner has said that campuses will not fully reopen until January at the earliest.

