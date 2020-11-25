WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a big one for restaurants.

In fact, the next three weeks are usually the most profitable of the year. This year, that won’t be the case for restaurants in L.A. County.

Restaurants and bars are required to shut down for in-person dining for at least three weeks starting Wednesday at 10 p.m., per a new county health order.

Health chief Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases is prompting the shutdown, but business owners — like David Cooley, who owns The Abbey in West Hollywood — said that they may not survive this time.