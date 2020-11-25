SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was found dead on a San Bernardino Street.
The man, who police described as a transient, was found down in the 900 block of Mill Street in San Bernardino on Oct. 16. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.
No identification was found on the man, or near his body, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said. A cause of death is pending.
Coroner investigators released what appeared to be a computer-generated image of the man. He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-10, 217 pounds, with brown eye sand short brown hair. He wore a black-and-white polo shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information about the man or his identity can contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner, Coroner Division, at (909) 387-2978.