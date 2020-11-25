GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Shots were fired, but no one was hurt, when four men met up in Garden Grove Tuesday night to buy a video game console, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at 8:35 p.m. in the 9700 block of Royal Palm Boulevard.
According to Garden Grove police, the buy was arranged on a social media platform.
Two sellers met with two buyers, and when an argument broke out, one of the buyers pulled out a gun and fired it at the sellers, police disclosed.
No one was struck, however.
Several witnesses to the altercation called 911. Officers responded and took all four men into custody, police said.
A loaded gun and a replica firearm were also seized at the scene, police added.
None of the men were from the area and detectives are unsure why they chose that location to hold the meeting, police reported.
No names were released. It’s unclear what charges will be filed. There was also no word on exactly what sparked the fight.