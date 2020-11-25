SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A driver was pulled to safety early Wednesday morning after his car plunged 150 feet down a cliff near Santa Clarita, and he spent over six hours waiting for help.
Sometime Tuesday evening, the car went off the road and over the cliff near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Little Tujunga roads in the Angeles National Forest east of Santa Clarita.
At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, about six hours after the crash, an alert passerby noticed gravel in the road and then spotted the crashed car, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol reported.
Search and rescue teams with the L.A. County Fire Department (LACFD) and the sheriff’s department responded. An LACFD helicopter was also dispatched.
About 20 search and rescue team members formed a rope line to pull the driver to safety.
“Our firefighter went down, strapped the victim to himself, and then they were pulled up by about 20 people on scene,” LACFD Battalion Chief Randy Perry said.
He was not seriously hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.