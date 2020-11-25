LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reward of up to $50,000 was offered Wednesday to help find the driver who fatally struck a 76-year-old great-grandmother as she crossed a Westlake District street.
Kuen Ham was crossing Miramar Street at Union Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a car that was turning left onto Miramar Street. The car dragged the woman about 15 feet.
Ham was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at 8 p.m. that night, according to Los Angeles police.
The driver did not stop to help Ham or identify him or herself. Police say the vehicle is believed to be a tan, 4-door, 2000-2010 Toyota Corolla with missing hubcaps or black rims.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver’s identification and conviction. Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle can call Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 800-222-TIPS.