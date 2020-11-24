LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A tanker truck loaded with milk overturned, blocking all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights and crushing the right side of vehicle.
The crash was first reported at about 6 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Main Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck was loaded with 80,000 pounds of milk that was leaking from the tanker.
Avoid the I-5 S/B (GSF) south of SR-110 through Main St. for an overturned milk truck incident. All lanes open south of Main St. Southbound Traffic being diverted off at Broadway @ktlagingerchan @FOXLA @NBCLA @ABC7 @CBSLA @TELEMUNDO52 pic.twitter.com/8HL5rd9ALd
— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) November 24, 2020
The overturned truck and its tanker was left sprawled across all four southbound lanes. The rear of the tanker was also left on top of a white vehicle.
One person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear if that person came from the big rig or from the vehicle that was crushed.
Southbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Broadway. All southbound lanes were blocked for an unknown duration, according to the CHP.