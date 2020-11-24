Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at about 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Exposition Boulevard.
According to Los Angeles police, a Dodge Challenger slammed into a pole and and another car, causing the car to roll over.
Police arrived to find one person dead at the scene. The victim was not identified. It’s also unclear if anyone else was hurt.
The male driver of the Challenger ran away, police said. He was last seen running south on Buckingham Road.
The exact circumstances of the crash and the number of people riding in each vehicle were unconfirmed.