CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed while backing out of a driveway in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence early Tuesday morning.

Nov. 24, 2020. (CBSLA)

At about 1 a.m., the victim was backing out of a driveway in the area of West 74th Street and South Broadway when a suspect opened fire on him, a Los Angeles police spokesperson told CBSLA.

The victim, described as a 37-year-old man, died at the scene. His name was not released.

There was no immediate description of the gunman. It’s unclear if the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot. Investigators are also unsure if the killing was gang-related.

Comments

Leave a Reply