Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed while backing out of a driveway in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence early Tuesday morning.
At about 1 a.m., the victim was backing out of a driveway in the area of West 74th Street and South Broadway when a suspect opened fire on him, a Los Angeles police spokesperson told CBSLA.
The victim, described as a 37-year-old man, died at the scene. His name was not released.
There was no immediate description of the gunman. It’s unclear if the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot. Investigators are also unsure if the killing was gang-related.