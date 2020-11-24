LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The downtown Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center has been forced to cancel all visitations because of a growing outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 219 inmates and 12 staff members at the federal facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen inmates and 10 employees who work at the Metropolitan Detention Center have recovered.
There have been no inmate or staff deaths linked to the detention center, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Because of the outbreak, all visits to the facility – which holds both male and female offenders who are either in trial or in pretrial status — have been suspended until further notice.
As of Tuesday, a total of 553 inmates are being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center.