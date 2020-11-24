LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Black Lives Matter staged a protest in front of the Getty House, where Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti lives, to demand he not be picked for any cabinet positions in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Garcetti was co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign and has previously said he is not seeking a cabinet position at this time. But there has been wide speculation that he is being considered for secretary of Transportation or Housing and Urban Development.

“I have been focused 110% on these numbers and on COVID and on saving lives,” Garcetti said at his COVID-19 news update Monday. “It’s one of the last things on my mind right now. You know, we have deaths that are going to be increasing, we have record numbers of cases and so I don’t have anything to add on that not because I have anything to hide, I just have nothing to add. Right now my job number one is to make sure I protect the lives of Angelenos.”

But those assertions were not enough for organizers of Tuesday’s protest, who say Garcetti has failed when it comes to housing the homeless and transportation in Los Angeles. Protesters also blasted Garcetti over his handling of the LAPD.

LAPD officers were on hand to keep the peace and keep protesters at a distance.