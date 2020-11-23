SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County restaurants struggling because of the new overnight curfew order are now eligible for grant money to help bolster their outdoor dining setups.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors announced last week that it is providing $1,000 grants to up to 1,000 restaurants.
The money must be used for outdoor dining setup purposes, such as purchasing outdoor heaters, outdoor lighting and canopies and tents.
The funding for the program is coming from federal CARES Act. The online application window opened on Friday. To apply, click here.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, beginning this past Saturday and lasting through at least Dec. 21, California public health officials have implemented a new 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew order for all 41 purple-tier counties, which includes every county in Southern California.
Under the order, all gatherings, movement and non-essential work is now allowed between those hours. Residents are, however, allowed to do such things as go to the grocery or drug store, walk their pets or pick up takeout.
RELATED: Disney Opens Buena Vista Street For Shopping, Dining
Neighboring Los Angeles County has implemented even tighter restrictions. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, in-person outdoor dining at all restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be banned.