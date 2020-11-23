SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — With COVID-19 cases surging to unprecedented levels in Los Angeles County, a new testing supersite will open in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.

The new walk-up site will be in San Fernando Recreation Park, located at 208 Park Ave. The site is specifically designed for Angelenos who may not have access to a vehicle and are unable to drive to the next closest supersite, which is located at Hansen Dam. An appointment is advised, but not necessary.

The supersite will be able to conduct up to 3,000 tests daily, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said in a news release Friday. It will also be capable of providing 500 flu shots a day.

The testing will be managed by the Curative laboratory. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours for oral PCR swab test.

Testing will be available for anyone with or without symptoms. The site will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

This will mark the tenth supersite opened by the city of L.A. The largest is at Dodger Stadium. There are over 130 facilities countywide offering free COVID-19 testing. To make an appointment, click here.

With coronavirus cases rising at an alarming rate, L.A. County has issued a series of new restrictions. Over the weekend, a curfew order went into effect between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Furthermore, starting Wednesday, all restaurants and bars in the county will have to shutter their outdoor dining operations.

The five-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,097, the L.A. County Public Health Department reported Sunday. There were 1,401 people hospitalized countywide with COVID-19.

If the five-day average of cases reaches 4,500, or if daily hospitalizations hit 2,000, a safer-at-home order will be issued for L.A. County.

Statewide, California public health officials implemented a new 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew order for all 41 purple-tier counties, which includes every county in Southern California. It began on Saturday and will last through at least Dec. 21.

Under the order, all gatherings, movement and non-essential work is now allowed between those hours. Residents are, however, allowed to do such things as go to the grocery or drug store, walk their pets or pick up takeout.