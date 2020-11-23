Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in Fullerton on Monday afternoon.
The bicyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was in the area of Bastanchury Road and Lancer Way about 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by a white Mercedes-Benz traveling southbound on Bastanchury Road, Fullerton Police Department said.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after.
The driver of the vehicle cooperated with investigators, and police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor, according to police.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)