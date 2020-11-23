Comments
ARLETA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday in a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway in the Arleta area.
A man was reported to be in lanes at the Terra Bella Street onramp to the southbound 5 Freeway at about 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash prompted authorities to close several right lanes of the freeway during the crash investigation.
Traffic feeding onto the southbound 5 Freeway from the 118 Freeway was also impacted by the crash.
The man’s age and identity was not released.