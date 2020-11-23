HEMET (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a Hemet police officer Monday morning.
Robert Moran was taken into custody after Hemet police say he fired on an officer while driving through a fast food parking lot on West Florida Avenue, near Golden Village. A handgun was recovered from inside his car, police said.
Two officers had responded to the area on the report of someone shooting a gun in the area at about 4 a.m. As the person who reported the shooting was speaking to one of the officers, the shooter was spotted in a vehicle traveling through the parking lot. Police say that’s when the suspect fired at the officer from his vehicle.
The officer, a 9-year veteran of the department, was hit once in the leg and did not return fire. The suspect drove through the parking lot and turned onto Florida Avenue, where he was stopped by other officers.
Moran was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and is being held on $1 million bail.