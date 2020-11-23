LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Four years later and there is still no closure for the family of a teen caught in the middle of a gang shooting.
In 2016, Danah Rojo was leaving church with her mother and brother in Lynwood when police say a gunman started shooting at a car stopped at a red light near Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. One bullet went through Rojo’s car, killing the 16-year-old.
On Monday, her mother, Sandra Rivas, pleaded for anything with information to come forward.
“I know we do it every year, I know I always ask for this every year, and I’m not gonna stop asking until I can,” Sandra Rivas, the victim’s mother, said. “I won’t stop asking. Somebody out there knows. The pain that my family and I have, it doesn’t get any easier.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was looking for at least two suspects.
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.