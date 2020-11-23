CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Four years later and there is still no closure for the family of a teen caught in the middle of a gang shooting.

Danah Rojo was killed four years ago at the age of 16. (CBSLA)

In 2016, Danah Rojo was leaving church with her mother and brother in Lynwood when police say a gunman started shooting at a car stopped at a red light near Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. One bullet went through Rojo’s car, killing the 16-year-old.

On Monday, her mother, Sandra Rivas, pleaded for anything with information to come forward.

“I know we do it every year, I know I always ask for this every year, and I’m not gonna stop asking until I can,” Sandra Rivas, the victim’s mother, said. “I won’t stop asking. Somebody out there knows. The pain that my family and I have, it doesn’t get any easier.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was looking for at least two suspects.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

