SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — The Valley Inn in Sherman Oaks was hoping that outdoor dining could help them make it during the holiday season.

Now, the owners fear they’ll have to throw out thousands of dollars worth of food after Los Angeles County issued a health order requiring all in-person dining to shut down for at least three weeks.

Sophia Brodetsky and her family have invested tens of thousands of dollars to follow health guidelines to cling on to their restaurant.

“We’ve spent over a thousand dollars on heaters,” Brodetsky said.

But L.A. County’s decision to stop in-person dining, including outdoors, goes into effect hours before Thanksgiving.

“To prepare everything for thanksgiving we have reservations,” she said. “We’re completely for outside dining. We’ve taken deposits for this situation.”

Gregg Smith owns three-restaurants in Pasadena that employ more than 200 workers who are worried about more lay-offs.

“They’re devastated and they’re in tears and they don’t know what they’re going to do,” he said.

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the pause is aimed at slowing down the spread of COVID-19, which has reached alarming levels.

On Monday, 6,124 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed — by far the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that 1,500 of those cases were the result of a testing backlog from Sunday. But, even without those cases, the cases from Monday are still high enough to trigger yet another, stricter health order.

The Valley Inn has been here since 1947, but Sophia Brodetsky isn’t sure how much longer she can keep its legacy going.

“I’m going to start calling people tonight to find out where they stand,” she said. “And we will see?