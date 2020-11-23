LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A record-breaking 6,124 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by LA County Monday.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that Los Angeles County has recorded another 6,124 cases of coronavirus, the highest number reported in the county in a single day since the pandemic started. Ferrer said the number includes 1,500 backlogged test results from Sunday, and brings the county’s total to 370,636.
Another eight coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 7,446.
Currently, 1,473 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Ferrer said the county’s five-day average of daily new coronavirus cases has exceeded 4,500, the benchmark they said last week would trigger a new stay-at-home order. However, she said that the new order being discussed with LA County’s Board of Supervisors will not be exactly like the one issued in March.