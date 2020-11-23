LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pomegranate tree planted this weekend in the East Hollywood Community Garden is the 200,000th tree planted by the Fruit Tree Project.
The Fruit Tree Project, along with Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins and the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, has been working since 2007 to plant 200,000 fruit trees throughout Los Angeles. The project’s goal is to ultimately generate 28 million pieces of fruit, 33 million pounds of oxygen and eliminate 40 million pounds of CO2 from the air.
“We’re trying to get fruit trees into communities where they’re going to have the most benefit, some places like schools, native American reservations, and community gardens like this,” Lizzy Rainey of Fruit Tree Planting Foundation. “In a year that’s been so difficult, it seems even more poignant to get a tree in the ground that’s gonna give food to people, and a little more hope.”
Just this weekend, trees were planted in community gardens in East Hollywood and El Sereno, and at Temple City High School.
The trees types that were planted by the Fruit Tree Project included apples, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines, pears and plums.