LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Monday that Los Angeles County will receive more than $6.8 million to help residents with food and shelter.
FEMA granted $140 million nationwide to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board, which was $15 million more than last fiscal year, and the funds will be distributed locally across the country.
Orange and San Diego counties are also getting funding from the government at approximately $1.4 million each.
Riverside County is set to receive a little under $1.2 million.
The funds are meant for non-disaster emergencies related to food, shelter and other critical resources, and can be used to help sustain food pantries, food pants, shelters.
It can also assist with paying utility bills to prevent service cut-offs, rent and mortgage to prevent foreclosures and eictions, and more.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)